Mumbai: 3-year-old girl becomes first victim of monsoon this year

Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Two others were injured when the retaining wall collapsed, both are undergoing treatment at hospital

Mumbai: 3-year-old girl becomes first victim of monsoon this year

The retaining wall collapsed on a few structures at Jai Ambe Nagar slum


A 3-year-old girl died in a wall collapse at Chembur on Tuesday. This is the first casualty this monsoon. Two others were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at Jai Ambe Nagar slum in Chembur around 2 pm when the retaining wall collapsed on the slum. Locals rushed those injured to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital. The doctors declared Naira Dhotre dead on arrival. 




Of the two injured, Ramesh Pawar, 33, is admitted at the hospital and his condition is stable, said doctor. Shantabai Dhotre, 50, got discharged from Rajawadi Hospital and has been transferred to a private hospital.


