Two-year-old killed in lightning strike after heavy rains in Palghar

The incident took place on Sunday when the boy was playing with his sister in the front yard of their house in Manor area

Representative image

A two-year-old boy was killed after lightning struck him amid heavy thundershowers in Palghar on Sunday.

According to district disaster control room chief Vivekanand Kadam, the incident took place on Sunday when the boy was playing with his sister in the front yard of their house in Manor area.

The boy collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Local police have registered a case of accidental death.

Parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Monday morning, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said.

Also read: Weather update: Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Mumbai, Thane; IMD issues orange alert



The India Meteorological Department in its daily bulletin on Sunday also confirmed the development and informed that "fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days."

For the last few days, in Maharashtra (Maharashtra), the sky has remained cloudy in most parts of the state including Mumbai and there has been intermittent rain.

Accordingly, isolated heavy showers have been forecast over South Konkan and Goa from Saturday to Wednesday (June 18-22) and over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from Monday to Wednesday (June 20-22).

(With inputs from PTI)