Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next four days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the next four days (June 19, June 20, June 21 and June 22) in Mumbai.
The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for the next four days (June 19, June 20, June 21 and June 22) in the Thane district.
With the advancing southwestern monsoon arriving in Maharashtra, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from Sunday.
According to India Meteorological Department, Mumbai is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs today.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 33.7°C, while the minimum temperature be 24.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.4°C.
The metrological department on Friday said that the coastal Konkan region and central Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy rainfall activity from June 18.
"In view of active monsoon conditions, rainfall activity over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya (central) Maharashtra is expected to gradually increase from June 18. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over the region during the period," it said.
The IMD said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, entire central Maharashtra and the Marathwada region.
(With inputs from PTI)