Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next four days

Updated on: 18 June,2022 03:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aerial view of the city skyline on a cloudy day in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the next four days (June 19, June 20, June 21 and June 22) in Mumbai.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for the next four days (June 19, June 20, June 21 and June 22) in the Thane district.




With the advancing southwestern monsoon arriving in Maharashtra, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from Sunday.


