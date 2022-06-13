Southwest monsoon advances further to parts of Maharashtra; light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the Konkan region, most parts of the Madhya Maharashtra, and many areas in Marathwada, an IMD official said here on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

Currently, the northern limit or the "advancement line of monsoon" is at Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Parbhani and it will further advance due to favourable weather conditions, he said.

