Southwest monsoon advances further to parts of Maharashtra; light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai: IMD

Updated on: 13 June,2022 07:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Representative image. Pic/Istock


The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the Konkan region, most parts of the Madhya Maharashtra, and many areas in Marathwada, an IMD official said here on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers.




Currently, the northern limit or the "advancement line of monsoon" is at Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Parbhani and it will further advance due to favourable weather conditions, he said.


mumbai mumbai news mumbai monsoon maharashtra

