Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey

AMID opposition from thousands of shop owners against the BMC’s diktat on Marathi signboards, a study by the corporation has shown that about 30 per cent of the shops in the city have adhered to the order. There are 5.08 lakh shops and establishments registered with BMC. The civic body had first set the deadline for May 15 and extended it to July 1. However, it hasn’t started a crackdown as an association of shopkeepers has moved court.

“As per our survey conducted in June, 30 per cent of shops across the city already have or changed the signboards as per the new notification,” said Ashish Sharma, additional municipal commissioner. The BMC, however, doesn’t have any ward-wise data.

According to the amendment in the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022, all shops in the state must display Marathi signboards in Devanagari script. If the boards display the name in more than one language, the Marathi font should not be smaller than the other scripts.

But scores of shopkeepers sought time on the grounds that there are limited signboard makers and that they will have to spend more to get new display boards made or upgrade the existing ones. This prompted the BMC to do the survey to check the ground reality before pushing for implementation, said a civic official. The diktat is binding on all shops, including garment stores, groceries, offices, restaurants, bars and theatres, irrespective of the size and locality.

“Our matter still has not come up for hearing in the Supreme Court and our advocate on record has sent a request letter not to take coercive action till the matter is heard. Besides, even at the Bombay High Court, the AHAR advocate requested an extension. AHAR and FRTWA have challenged the notification on the font size in courts,” said Viren Shah, president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA).

