Updated on: 03 October,2024 09:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at United Chambers building located near Shalimar Hotel on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in Mumbai at 10.18 am on Thursday, October 3

Rescue personnel clear the debris at the site of the collapse on Thursday. Pic/Shadab Khan

A 36-year-old man died after multiple floor slabs collapsed in a five-storey building in Grant Road area of South Mumbai on Thursday, civic officials said.


A part of the second floor fell on the first floor, while a part of the first floor fell on the ground floor at United Chambers building located near Shalimar Hotel on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in Mumbai at 10.18 am, an official said.


The victim, identified as Sagar Shivaji Nikam, was pulled out of the debris and rushed to the nearby JJ Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official added.


The relief operation at the site was conducted by personnel from Mumbai fire brigade, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, Mumbai Police, the local ward office and the ambulance service, the official said.

Earlier, an official had stated the building had four storeys. It comprised residential and commercial units and was repaired by state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) one-and-half years ago.

It primarily appeared in good condition, the civic official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

