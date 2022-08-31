Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade

The accused, who were drunk, attacked the police personnel who intervened when the taxi driver was being assaulted in the middle of the road, the police said.

CCTV footage of the incident (top right corner of frame)

The Cuffe Parade police have arrested two navy men and as many Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for allegedly assaulting two policemen and a cabdriver who had objected to their smoking inside his taxi.

The accused, who were drunk, attacked the police personnel who intervened when the taxi driver was being assaulted in the middle of the road, the police said. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon near Badhwar Park after a pedestrian, who saw the assault occurring in broad daylight, rushed to a nearby police chowky and alerted the authorities.

Police sub-inspector Avinash Waghmare and constable Patil rushed to the spot but the accused were in no mood to listen to reason and turned on the officials, said the police. Finally, they were made to stop by the crowd that had gathered there. The quartet were later taken to the Cuffe Parade police station.

According to the police, the navy personnel, Abhijitkumar Singh, 30, and RS Dubey, are attached with the INS Hamla at Malad and had come to Cuffe Parade on Sunday along with their friends, CISF officers Chandrabhan Singh, 26, and Pravin Ashok Singh, 27.

“After they had lunch and drinks they were on their way to a friend’s place at Navy Nagar. In the cab, one of them tried to light a cigarette but the taxi driver, Chunnalal Walmiki, stopped him, stating that they were in a CNG vehicle. This did not go down well with them,” said a police officer.

The four have been booked under sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said officers from the Cuffe Parade police station. A court on Monday granted them bail.

