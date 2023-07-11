Mumbai: 40 new vehicles for Nirbhaya Squad and 200 motorcycles inducted into city police force

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, on Tuesday, flagged off these vehicles and motorcycles from Nariman Point

The flag off ceremony took place near the NCPA, Nariman Point in Mumbai. Pics/Sameer Markande

Mumbai Police on Tuesday inducted 40 MUVs for the Nirbhaya Squad and 200 motorcycles for police beat marshals. The Mumbai Police are now all set to improve their mobility and response time.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, on Tuesday, flagged off these vehicles and motorcycles from Nariman Point in south Mumbai.

These vehicles were procured from the Nirbhaya fund, a police official said, reported the PTI.

"The newly-inducted vehicles will have a vehicle tracking system (VTS) and their movement will be monitored from the main control room or regional control rooms," he said, according to the PTI.

These vehicles- Maruti Ertiga MUVs- will be used for patrolling on city roads.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior police officers also attended the event in south Mumbai.

"Stepping up the fight for safety!"



"Stepping up the fight for safety!"

Hon. Dy. CM Shri. @Dev_Fadnavis inaugurates dedicated vehicles for the Nirbhaya Squad and Beat Marshals at NCPA, Murali Deora Chowk, Nariman Point today for bolstering their presence across Mumbai. Together, we empower and protect our city."

Nirbhaya Squad comprises trained women police officials. It was formed to prevent various crimes perpetrated against women including sexual harassment, stalking, rape, and acid attacks among others.

The beat marshal system was set up with the aim to reduce the response time of the police to spots of crime.

The Nirbhaya Squad is a specialized unit formed to ensure the safety and security of women in public spaces. The squad consists of police personnel, both male and female, who receive special training in dealing with crimes against women. They patrol various areas, particularly during late hours, to deter crime and provide assistance to women in distress. The squad aims to create a safer environment for women and raise awareness about women's rights and safety.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on their official Twitter account shared the visuals of the newly inducted vehicles.