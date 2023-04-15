Breaking News
Mumbai: 47-yr-old held after ‘tip-off’ on 3 ‘Pak terrorists’

Updated on: 15 April,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The ATS then launched a manhunt for the caller and learnt that he had changed his identity to make the call

An Ahmednagar resident, who is embroiled in a property dispute with his cousins and relatives, hatched a plan to send them behind bars and went to great lengths to execute it, only to land in police net himself.


The 47-year-old man dialled the Mumbai police control room on April 7 to give a tip-off, sources said. Identifying himself as Raja Thonge, he said that three people with terror links had arrived in the city from Pakistan via Dubai and gave their phone numbers. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) interrogated the three people but found nothing suspicious. The ATS then launched a manhunt for the caller and learnt that he had changed his identity to make the call.



The ATS sleuths examined the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the surroundings of the payphone and finally tracked him down.  His real identity was established as Yaseen Sayed and the police learnt he, his cousins and relatives were fighting over five guntha of ancestral land in Ahmednagar, sources said. The ATS arrested him on Friday and handed him over to the Aazad Maidan police for further investigation, said Deputy Inspector General Mahesh Patil.

