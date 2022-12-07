Breaking News
Mumbai: 5 injured after bamboo scaffolding collapses in Lower Parel

Updated on: 07 December,2022 11:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at an under construction building at Sitaram Jadhav Marg, near Manik building, the civic body said

Five people were injured after a bamboo scaffolding collapsed in Lower Parel in central Mumbai on Wednesday, the BMC said. 

 


The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at an under construction building at Sitaram Jadhav Marg, near Manik building, the civic body said. 

 
The bamboo scaffolding of the under construction high rise building detached and fell on two rooms- number 22 and 23 on the ground floor resulting in damages to the rooms. 5 people working on scaffolding sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. The police, fire brigade and the officials from the civic body rushed to the spot, the BMC said. 
 
 
Those injured in the incident have been identified as Mohammed Rijgul, 40, Mohammed Salim, 23, Mohammed Nazhim, 23, Momerul Haq, 24 and Haj Haq Ali, 22, the BMC said.

