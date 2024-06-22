Mumbai: 5-year-old drowns in pit dug up for biogas plant

As parents seek justice, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation says pit was covered with metal sheets to avoid mishaps

The victim, Shreyas Soni

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy “drowned” in a pit allegedly dug up by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation for a biogas plant. The Kashimira police on Saturday registered an FIR against an unknown person and are currently probing the matter. “We have recorded the statement of the boy’s father and are probing the matter,” said Kashimira senior inspector Rajendra Kamble.

The incident occurred on June 21. “The boys were playing when they went towards the pit. Victim Shreyas Soni also went along and fell into the hole and drowned. We have registered an FIR in this matter and we will summon the municipality officials soon,” the senior PI added.

The police also added that the group of boys, who were playing in Swaraj Janani Jijamata Udyan in the Penkarpada area, had allegedly decided to swim in the pit. Soni and his friends crossed the collapsed wall of the garden. Following this, Soni went to the pit and allegedly drowned. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim’s father Monu Soni, 34, said, “It’s all due to MBMC’s mistake that my child is dead. I work in Dadar and received a call from my home stating that Shreyas is missing. I left Dadar and before I could reach home, my boy was declared dead by the hospital. I demand justice and strict action in this matter.” The victims’ family members had staged a protest and had kept the body near the entrance of the garden. “We demand strict action against those involved in this,” the father added.

According to the locals, the Mira Bhayander Municipality had intended to build a biogas plant and had allegedly dug up the pit for the same. “The MBMC had dug up the pit and the water got accumulated in it due to rains. The boys had gone with the intention to swim and Shreyas drowned in the water. Strict action should be taken against the accused,” said Anita Patil, former cooperator of the area. “The MBMC ensured that the pit was covered with metal sheets to avoid any mishaps...,” MBMC additional commissioner Aniket Manorkar told mid-day.