Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey

A total of 86,276 road accidents were recorded in Mumbai between 2013 and 2021. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Several roads have been developed in Mumbai over the last decade, but have the authorities taken pedestrian safety into account? According to the state economic survey report, 272 people died in road accidents in Mumbai in 2022. mid-day had filed a Right to Information (RTI) query to obtain details of road accidents, human deaths and injuries in Mumbai between 2013 and 2023. In response, the Mumbai traffic police provided data from 2013 to 2021.

A total of 4,514 people died due to road accidents in Mumbai between 2013 and 2021. Of these, 3,780 were male and 734 female. What is shocking, however, is that 2,326 (51 per cent) victims were pedestrians, followed by 1,142 (25 per cent) bikers and 493 pillion riders. Additionally, 190 people driving cars were killed, with 111 co-passengers.

These accidents caused serious injuries to 16,835 people. Pic/Ashish Raje

A total of 86,276 road accidents were recorded in Mumbai during the period of review, of which 4,391 were fatal accidents, 15,685 were serious accidents and 7,761 were minor accidents. These accidents caused serious injuries to 16,835 people, while 10,140 sustained minor injuries. The data also shows that 111 passengers (in taxis/cabs/auto-rickshaws) died in road accidents during the period, followed by 58 cyclists, 39 cleaners and 32 persons sleeping along the roadside, with 21 deaths due to other reasons.

What the experts say

According to transport expert Jitendra Gupta, pedestrians are the most vulnerable as there is either no footpath to walk on or they are unavailable for use due to digging by power companies or encroachment. “Rash driving, jumping signals and talking on the cell phone while driving, which hardly get punished in our country, are other reasons for accidents. Wrong-side parking/driving is another offence not controlled by the traffic police. Accidents can be prevented with fencing along footpaths. However, at times, pedestrians are at fault for crossing the road without looking out for passing vehicles or talking on their cell phones while walking,” Gupta said, adding that if motorists and authorities are more conscientious, road accident deaths would automatically decline.



Additionally, 190 people driving cars were killed, along with 111 passengers

Dhawal Ashar, head of integrated transport, WRI India, said every small or big decision—from flyovers to property entrances—is made to first accommodate ease of automobile movement. “As roads widen, junctions get bigger and vehicular speeds increase. It gradually becomes unsafe for pedestrians, unless the roads are carefully designed. Narrow footpaths and several blockages make pedestrians share the same road space with automobiles and this multiplies the risk manifold. With Mumbai undergoing rapid transformation, it is extremely critical that we carefully design every little detail of a street, so that it becomes safer for pedestrians,” Ashar said. He added that designing roads while keeping pedestrians in mind will also increase vehicular efficiency.

Citizen activist Rishi Agarwal, who founded the ‘Walking Project’—an advocacy group for a safer and more convenient walking experience—said the high pedestrian deaths are clearly the result of road infrastructure being made without keeping pedestrian needs in mind. “We can reduce pedestrian deaths by designing roads which incorporate the needs of all users, not just cars,” he said.

