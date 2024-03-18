A 52-year-old man on Monday jumped from the third floor of the Mantralaya but landed on the safety net, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: 52-year-old man jumps from third floor of Mantralaya, lands on safety net x 00:00

A 52-year-old man on Monday allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, but landed on the safety net, police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the man, a street food vendor from north Mumbai's Borivali, had reportedly come to the Mantralaya in south Mumbai to meet a minister to raise the issue of the civic authorities taking action against his shop, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he reportedly failed to meet the minister, he allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the building but landed on the safety net, he said.

The man was detained by the police and later taken to Marine Drive Police Station for further investigations, the official added, the news agency reported on Monday.

The safety net was installed at the Mantralaya specifically to foil such suicide attempts after similar incidents took place in the past.

In February, Mumbai Police had detained over 40 people from an organisation for sanitation workers after they staged an agitation in front of the 'Mantralaya' in Mumbai, demanding jobs on compassionate grounds, an official said, reported the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 27-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping off the 14th floor of a residential society in the Sector 62 area, police said on Monday, according to the PTI.

The woman was identified as Shivika, a native of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, was a bachelor and had been living in the society for the last five years, the PTI reported.

On Sunday evening, she jumped off the 14th floor of M3M Latitude Society where she lived.

The security guards and residents rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The father of the woman works in a logistic company, a senior police officer said.

According to her family, Shivika had been suffering from a mental health problem since the death of her younger sister, who too had killed herself by jumping off a building in the same area four years ago.

"No suicide note was found from the spot. We handed over the body to kin after the post mortem," said Inspector Santosh Kumar, SHO, Sector 65 Police Station, the news agency reported on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!