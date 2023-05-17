The Forest Department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) were flooded with calls about dehydrated animals stranded in residential areas, said Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW, an NGO, and an honorary wildlife warden

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: 55 wildlife creatures rescued from region over three days, many suffering from dehydration x 00:00

At least 55 wildlife creatures including birds and reptiles, many of them suffering from dehydration, were rescued in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the last three days, an NGO claimed on Wednesday.

The Forest Department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) were flooded with calls about dehydrated animals stranded in residential areas, said Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW, an NGO, and an honorary wildlife warden.

An eight-feet-long Indian Rock Python was found in a housing society in suburban Mulund which is located on the edge of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, said Sharma.

Joaquim Naik of the RAWW rescued it and released it in the wild, he added.

Also Read: Mumbai: BEST issues advisory for citizens, check do's and dont's during monsoon

In neighbouring Thane, a pregnant cobra was found severely dehydrated and distressed near a residential area.

It was treated by veterinary doctors and kept under observation.

The reptile was in severe stress due to which it had abandoned its eggs which were unfertilized, according to Chinmay Joshi, a zoologist attached to the RAWW.

It was later released in a natural habitat in coordination with the forest department, Sharma said.

Elsewhere, an adult spectacled cobra fallen into a 30-feet dry well was rescued at Saphale village in neighbouring Palghar district, a forest official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever