Mumbai: 6.5 per cent of those with Covid hospitalised

While most COVID-19 cases recorded in the recent surge have been mild, some have sought hospitalisation because symptoms could not be managed at home. These individuals make up about 6.5 per cent of the 613 active cases in the state (as of December 30). There have been three COVID deaths in Maharashtra; two were men—a septuagenarian with diabetes and an octogenarian with kidney disease—while the third was a 37-year-old woman with severe comorbidities.

In Mumbai, Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer (EHO) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), stated that approximately 14 beds in various hospitals across the city are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients. As of December 31, there are 693 active cases in the state and 137 of them are in Mumbai. As of Saturday, there were 10 ICU admissions in the state.

“We have observed that most individuals seeking hospital care are above the age of 60 or have comorbidities. Some were admitted as a precautionary measure due to other ailments and the need for observation,” she said. Private hospitals have admitted about four to five patients, while others are in Kasturba Hospital or Seven Hills Hospital. “Even younger individuals seeking care have comorbidities like asthma and other chronic ailments. However, everyone is recovering, and there has not been a single COVID death in the city so far,” Dr Shah added.

Symptoms include fever, cold, cough and slight breathlessness, particularly in older individuals or those with pre-existing conditions. Dr Rahul Pandit, chair of the Intensive Care Unit at HN Reliance Hospital and former member of the state COVID task force, emphasised, “High-risk patients should maintain a safe distance from those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. They should use masks when going out and avoid crowded places.” He also recommended a third dose for high-risk groups if they have not already received it. Asked if there is a need to consider a fourth dose for such individuals, he said, “We will have to wait for guidelines from the government of India on that.”

