Mumbai: 6-year-old fatally electrocuted after coming into contact with lamp post in Vakola

Updated on: 03 June,2023 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The children were electrocuted after coming into contact with a lamp post in Vakola and were rushed to VN Desai hospital in Mumbai where one of them was declared brought dead, informed the police

Mumbai: 6-year-old fatally electrocuted after coming into contact with lamp post in Vakola

A six-year-old was fatally electrocuted while another was injured after coming into contact with a lamp post in Vakola, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.


The incident took place around 11.46 pm on Friday. 


According to a hospital statement, the six-year-old was declared dead at the hospital while the 5-year-old's condition was said to be stable.


The deceased was identified as Teharin Parvin Mohd Iftekhar, a resident of Chaitanya Colony near the Neha building in Vakola.

The children were electrocuted after coming into contact with a lamp post and were rushed to VN Desai hospital in Mumbai where one of them was declared brought dead, informed the police, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the police on Friday found an unidentified woman's headless body stuffed in a suitcase on a beach in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The body of a woman, aged around 25 years, was found in a suitcase on the beach at Pali in Uttan area of Mira-Bhayandar in the morning, senior inspector Shauraj Ranavare of Uttan police station told PTI.

Passersby spotted the body and alerted the police, following which it was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The woman was clothed in a t-shirt and had religious symbols tattooed on her right arm, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death for now and efforts are underway to establish the woman's identity, it was stated.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

