Preliminary investigation suggests that victim, who was between 25 and 30 years old, had been brutally chopped into three pieces

The Om and Trishul tattoo on the victim’s hand could help the police establish the victim’s identity. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mumbai: Woman’s headless body found in suitcase at Uttan x 00:00

The headless body of an unidentified woman was discovered inside a suitcase at Uttan beach in Bhayandar on Friday. A local resident stumbled upon the suitcase while taking a morning walk and immediately alerted the police. The Bhayandar-based Sagri Uttan police swiftly registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify the deceased.

Upon examination, the police noticed that the woman, whose hands and legs were tied with a rope, had an Om and trishul tattoo on her hand. It was evident that the victim had been brutally chopped into three pieces, with her head missing. The authorities are meticulously scrutinising the city’s missing records in an effort to establish the identity of the deceased.

A makeup kit was found inside the suitcase, along with the dead body

The Uttan police promptly arrived at the scene and called in the forensic team to gather evidence. The body was then sent for post-mortem examination. Preliminary findings from the doctors suggest that the woman was approximately 25-30 years old. Inside the suitcase, a makeup kit was discovered.

An investigating officer revealed, “Our initial suspicion is that the assailant first strangled the woman before dismembering her body. The upper and lower parts were separated, and ultimately, the head was detached and discarded elsewhere to obscure the victim’s identity.”

“The body is relatively fresh, indicating that the murder occurred within the past one or two days. We are also seeking assistance from tattoo artists,” added the police officer.

Inspector Dadaram Karande of the Sagri Uttan police station provided further details, stating, “We found the headless body of a woman inside a suitcase at Uttan Beach on Friday morning. The missing records of women reported missing in the city over the past few days are being examined. Additionally, we are reviewing all available CCTV footage from the area to arrest the culprit.”

An FIR has been registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown perpetrator, and the investigation into this horrific incident is underway, confirmed Inspector Karande.