Mumbai: Man dupes company of ghee worth over a lakh!

A man posing as a trustee of a Khar gurudwara, cheated a ghee manufacturing company of Rs 1.10 lakh worth ghee recently. The cops said that the accused ordered for the ghee online and even took the delivery outside the gurudwara to win the confidence of the complainant. He then paid the complainant through a cheque that bounced, following which a complaint was registered at Khar police station. The complainant Milind Kulkarni, a resident of Kolhapur, works as sales manager at the Milky Mist company located at Atul Nagar in Pune. Kulkarni works in the Marol unit of the company.

A police officer said, “On April 4, Pune’s Milky Mist received an online order of 184 litres cow ghee worth Rs 1.10 lakh. The company called the person who introduced himself as Mikky Singh. Singh said he wanted the clarified butter for the gurudwara.” Speaking to mid-day, Kulkarni said, “We also gave a discount to Mikky Singh as he introduced himself as the trustee of a gurudwara. We transported the ghee in a private tempo at our cost and delivered it in front of the gurudwara. Singh gave a cheque to me. The gurudwara gate was closed and I asked him about this. He said it will be open in the evening. He said he is a trustee of the gurudwara and handles all the purchases for the religious place.”

“We deposited the cheque in the bank the next day and it bounced. I called Singh and he told me that he would send a new cheque as the other trustees’ signatures were required and they had gone to Punjab. We waited for a week and called him again, but he gave the same answer. He kept giving the same answer whenever we called him. I got suspicious and checked with the gurudwara. Its employees said that there was no person with the name Mikky Singh involved with their gurudwara,” Kulkarni further said.

He informed the Khar police and registered the FIR on Monday. A police officer said, “We are checking CCTV cameras of the area and gurudwara to trace the accused. We have registered the FIR against Mikky Singh under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and 471 (using a genuine document fraudulently) of IPC. The accused has not yet been identified.”

