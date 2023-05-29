Mumbai Crime: Help held for sexually abusing minor

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Man had also threatened the 12-year-old about letting anyone know about the incident

The accused used to stay with the boy’s family. Representation pic

The Powai police late Friday night arrested a 30-year-old house help for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy at a posh society. They took him into custody hours after the boy told his mother about the incident that night.


The police said the accused had been working and staying at the survivor’s residence for the past few months. The boy’s father works with the Merchant Navy and his mother is a housewife. He has a 15-year-old brother. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday afternoon when the boy was alone at home. The accused took him to the kitchen and sodomised him. The accused also threatened him not to let anyone know about the incident.


Senior Inspector Budhan Sawant of Powai police station said, “We have received a complaint from the victim’s father about the incident. We took the accused into custody. The boy’s father didn’t want to register a complaint and we told him it was a serious incident and if the parents did not register a complaint, we would register it suo motu.  The boy’s parents then complained and on its basis we arrested the accused under the POCSO Act.”


