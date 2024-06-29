Mumbai: 7 arrested in Rs 1.5 lakh silver theft attempt at Dadar

Suspects include angadia worker; cops recover silver, bikes, and weapons

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Matunga police arrested seven individuals who attempted to steal silver worth Rs 1.5 lakh. This was their first attempt at theft, but a team of four officers apprehended them. The suspects had been planning the robbery for 2-3 months and had surveyed the location. The incident came to light on June 27 when Vijay Nimbalkar, a 36-year-old ‘angadia’ worker, arrived at Dadar TT with a bag containing silver. A group of people on bikes allegedly attacked him with a knife.

According to police, one of the alleged accused Sunil Gadekar, 24, worked as an angadia worker and had chalked out a plan to commit the crime.

“The group attempted to stab him on his shoulder as they tried to steal the bag, however, when they snatched the bag our officers reached there and caught them red-handed. Based on their input, we arrested four more people. It was their first attempt to steal, said Matunga Senior Police Inspector, Deepak Chavan.

Police are yet to ascertain why the accused attempted to commit the crime.

The police seized two bikes, one knife, and one coconut knife from the group.

PSI Vinod Patil, constables Naturam Chavan, Anil Hande, and Anant Tambe, under the leadership of the Senior Police Inspector, arrested Sunil Gadekar 24, Sahil Shende, 20, Ranjeet Kudalkar, 33, and Sahil Khadsare, 24, when the group was attempting to flee to Pune.

“We arrested them near Khalapur on June 28,” the senior pi added.

The police had previously arrested Gaurav Dhamal, 23, Omkar Gholap, 23 and Tejas Jadhav, 24 red-handed near Dadar TT. “One of the accused was on the same bus as the complainant and was constantly updating the group about their location. All accused stay in Shirwal, Pune,’’ said an officer.

Seven people have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code.