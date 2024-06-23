Mumbai: Burglar decamps with 58 iPhones from store

The burglary may have taken place in the intervening night of June 19 and June 20; burglar took the iPhones and left the empty boxes behind

The Maple store at Runwal Greens, Nahur West, that was allegedly burgled. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Bhandup police have mobilised several teams to nab a suspect who burgled 58 iPhones worth Rs 52.7 lakh from a Maple shop. The matter came to light on June 20, when a Maple official reported the burglary of Apple products from the shop at Runwal Greens, Nahur West, to the Bhandup police station.

The information about the burglary was given to the police by Maan Talreja, 26, the store manager of Maple. As per the FIR, the employees of the store had shut the shop at around 10.30 pm on June 19. The next day on June 20, Talreja received a call from an employee identified as Akash Gouda who was first to discover the break-in when he had gone to open the shop at 10.30 am. Gouda told Talreja that he found the shop’s shutter had been pried open. Inside the shop, Gouda had also seen some empty iPhone boxes behind the cash counter. Talreja and other employees had reached the shop at around 12.30 pm.

According to the FIR, the accused had allegedly broken open the showcase display to steal iPhones. When the employees checked the CCTV footage they noticed that only one burglar had entered the shop and stole the high-end phones and then fled from the scene.

According to the police, the alleged accused had stolen 58 iPhones and an Apple pencil from the Maple shop. “The store manager registered an FIR against a yet to be identified suspect and based on his statement we have begun our investigation. We have made several teams and would soon apprehend the accused,” said Dattatray Khandagle, senior police inspector of Bhandup police station.

Maple store manager Talreja, on being contacted by mid-day, refused to comment on the incident. The Bhandup police have invoked sections 380 for burglary, 454(house break-in) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR.

Rs 52.7l

Value of burgled Apple products