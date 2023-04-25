Breaking News
Mumbai: 72-year-old man dies after man jumps on him in swimming pool

Updated on: 25 April,2023 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Ozon swimming pool in Goregaon area

Mumbai: 72-year-old man dies after man jumps on him in swimming pool

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Mumbai: 72-year-old man dies after man jumps on him in swimming pool
A 72-year-old man died after another person jumped on him from a height in a swimming pool in Mumbai, a police official said.


The incident took place on Sunday evening at Ozon swimming pool in Goregaon area.



The deceased, identified as Vishnu Samant, was swimming when a 20-year-old man jumped into the pool from a height, the official said.


"Samant suffered injuries on his neck and other parts of the body. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. On his wife's complaint, a case has been registered against the 20-year-old man under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence)," he said.

Mumbai: 72-year-old man dies after man jumps on him in swimming pool

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

