Mumbai: 99 per cent pass rate in driving tests, 100 per cent disaster on the roads

Activists call for stricter tests by RTOs while issuing licences as road accident rates have been rising

During the driving test, Motor Vehicle Inspectors are expected to sit next to the applicant and test their driving abilities on the road. Representation pic

Are the high scores and full marks given for driving tests at the city’s four Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) proving dangerous for citizens? Everyone is passing their driving tests with flying colours, but at what cost, activists ask. The failure rates are as low as under 1 per cent, which speaks volumes for the kind of driving tests conducted and the kind of drivers we have been putting on the roads even as accident numbers are racing northwards, activists said. They called for stronger measures and stricter driving tests while issuing licences, for overall safety.

There are four RTOs in Mumbai MH-01 (Tardeo for island city), MH-02 (Andheri western suburbs-1), MH-03 (Wadala, eastern suburbs) and MH-47 (Borivli western suburbs-2).

As per official statistics from the Maharashtra transport department, in the calendar year 2022, the MH01 office had about 1,88,987 candidates appearing, of which 1,87,745 passed, 1,049 failed and 193 were absent, which means about 99.34 per cent of citizens who appeared for the driving tests, passed.

The MH02 office had about 1,61,021 candidates appearing, of which 1,60,046 passed, 741 failed and 234 were absent, which means about 99.39 per cent of citizens passed.

The MH03 office had about 1,23,651 candidates, of which 1,21,209 passed, 1,943 failed and 499 were absent, which means about 98.03 per cent passed.

The MH47 office had about 1,55,585 candidates appearing of which 1,54,750 passed, 524 failed and 311 were absent, which means about 99.46 per cent of citizens who appeared for the driving tests passed.

Explaining the process, an RTO official said driving tests are conducted after one gets a temporary learners’ licence and an online test by the RTOs to assess an individual's driving skills and knowledge of traffic rules and regulations. During the driving test, motor vehicle inspectors are expected to sit next to the applicant and test their driving abilities on the road, including steering, braking, and changing gears, besides judging their knowledge of road signs, signals, and traffic rules.

Road mishaps soaring

Activists said that it has been a matter of concern because in 2022, there were about 33,069 road crashes killing 14,883 people and injuring another 27,218 as per Maharashtra government's official road accident data.

“How licences are issued is a matter for investigation. The RTO offices are hubs of agents and everyone wants a licence in one day and there is no time for tests and exams. We all know how tests are conducted. If there is some sense of responsibility towards society, there has to be a comprehensive change in the overall culture of issuing licences,” activist Hrishikesh Nambiar said.

“Just think, even if RTOs want to conduct tests scientifically, do they have the space and infrastructure for them. Visit any RTO and one can see that it is more of a garbage dump with scrapped vehicles piled high and no space for actual driving. There has to be a complete overhaul of the department,” another activist Jitendra Gupta said.

“We should study the patterns of driving tests as conducted abroad and try to follow them, if we cannot develop a fool proof system for ourselves. After all, bad tests and unprofessional driving habits are leading to accidents and causing loss of lives. It is time for us to wake up,” Subhash Rajne, another motorist said.

RTO officials admitted that there was lack of infrastructure in Mumbai and other RTOs and that they were trying to set them up in a phased manner. They said RTO tests were also being made stringent and that they have been working on developing infrastructure for Mumbai and a swank transport department office along with a spacious Road Safety Training hall and other related infrastructure at Worli. A R179-crore proposal had been passed last year and once the work begins it shall be completed in two years’ time.

Another RTO official said that the practicalities of the actual driving test are different with multiple repeat tests, and every set of tests has fail reports, which are noted in the system. This data does not show the metrics of fail reports, which are simultaneously loaded on the Saarthi where such stats are collated, which could reveal the real-time pass and fail ratio at one go.

“We have improved the quality of highways to international standards and quality of cars which are capable of driving at 160-200 kmph. It is necessary that the driving standards have to be raised to ensure no accidents at those speeds on such roads. Also, enforcement by highway police is important,” said AV Shenoy, senior transport expert with Mumbai Mobility Forum & Mumbai Vikas Samiti.

