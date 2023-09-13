HC directs state, BMC to ensure CPCB guidelines are followed during festival

An activist has suggested that large idols should be kept for reuse over several years. Representation Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article Mumbai: Aarey won’t allow idol immersions this year x 00:00

The CEO of Aarey Colony has informed the Bombay High Court (HC) that they won’t grant permission for the immersion of Ganesh idols in water bodies within the colony. Environment NGO Vanashakti had filed a PIL in the HC requesting directions to the BMC to stop immersion of Ganesh idols in the three water bodies—Chhota Kashmir lake, Ganesh Mandir lake and Kamal lake—in Aarey.

Meanwhile, the HC directed the state government, the BMC and other relevant authorities to ensure environmental safety during the immersion of Ganesh idols across the city. The HC directed that the arrangements made must adhere to the guidelines established by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2020, as well as the directives provided by the Union Environment Ministry. The court also instructed these authorities to submit a comprehensive response to the PIL filed by Vanashakti, inclusive of the actions taken to implement the directives from the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Environmentalist Debi Goenka said that it would be great if the authorities ensure the order is implemented. “Even simple measures like putting up CCTV cameras on the approach roads and around the ponds would make a huge difference,” he said, adding that we should move towards making the entire process eco-friendly to minimise the impact on the environment. Green activist Zoru Bhathena said, “No religion teaches us to degrade nature in the name of religion. We are grateful that the HC sees the need to preserve our few remaining natural areas.”

Also read: Mumbai: Those cheated by JAWA dealer finally get bikes

According to environmentalist Anand Pendharkar, the move should be extended to all natural wetlands including the ocean, creeks and rivers. “The immersion of Plaster of Paris idols should be banned. Large idols should not be immersed but kept for reuse over the next several years. Finally, harmful or toxic colours should also be banned,” he said.

3

No of lakes in Aarey where immersion of idols won’t be allowed