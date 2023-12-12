Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes

Owing to the height of the bus, the service from Andheri to Kurla will terminate at Kurla depot and not Kurla station as it had been intended

The buses run from Andheri to SEEPZ and Andheri to Kurla depot. Pic/Shubham Padave

Three months after BEST withdrew its last ordinary double-decker on the Andheri station to SEEPZ route, it has now introduced an electric airconditioned (AC) double decker bus service on this route. Another route that received an electric AC double-decker is number 332 between Andheri and Kurla. Since the new bus cannot enter the bus stand at Kurla station owing to the height, the bus service has been confined to Kurla bus depot on LBS Road.

This route is one of the busiest as several office-goers board the bus from outside Andheri station. The last diesel double-decker was phased out on this route in mid-September. “Ten new electric AC buses have been introduced on routes 332 and 415 from Monday,” a BEST spokesperson said. The height of the new double-decker is 4.75 metres, whereas that of ordinary double-deckers was 4.38 metres. Hence the new buses face problems negotiating the Santacruz Chembur Link Road to reach Kurla station.

