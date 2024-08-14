With the Assembly elections looming, former corporators press the civic chief for immediate repairs and improvements

The former BJP corporators during a meeting with the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani

Listen to this article Mumbai: After Shiv Sena, ex-BJP corporators demand urgent action on city issues x 00:00

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, after Shiv Sena, BJP corporators and Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha met with civic chief Bhushan Gagrani to discuss pressing civic issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 8, former Shiv Sena corporators, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, met the civic officials. On Tuesday around 60 former BJP corporators met with Gagrani. The discussions focused on concerns such as potholes, medical facilities, and cemeteries.

Lodha highlighted the issues raised during the meeting, stating, “We addressed the problem of potholes, and the civic chief assured us that repairs will be completed within eight days. We also discussed improvements to HBT clinics, civic medical services, and the condition of cemeteries.” He highlighted the need for increased medical facilities and additional HBT clinics across the city.

A former corporator present at the meeting noted, “This meeting was essential as there have been no corporators in Mumbai for the past 2.5 years. We used this opportunity to address delays in public toilet repairs, park beautification, and the construction of new hospitals.”