Mumbai: Ahead of BMC poll, BJP office-bearers to be evaluated

Party will take call on their fate after looking at performance over month

In an effort to reach its target of 150 seats in the upcoming civic election, the BJP will review the work carried out by panna pramukhs and other ward-level office-bearers over a month. If they are found to not be carrying out their duties as per the party’s expectations, they will be removed from their posts.

“The BJP, as part of Mission 150, will focus on office-bearers’ performance. We are going to review their work for a month. After looking at their report card, a decision will be taken as to whether to keep them in the post or not,” a source said.

In the next phase, there is a chance the party will check the report cards of its six district heads in the city.

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP and Shiv Sena bagged 82 and 84 seats respectively. In the wake of the split in the Shiv Sena, the BJP hopes the performance of Uddhav Thackeray’s faction will be impacted.

BJP spokesperson Bhalchandra Shirsat said, “Reviewing the work done by office-bearers is a continuous process. The party is always ready for elections. Our set-up includes karyakartas and office-bearers.”

Explaining why panna pramukhs are important, party sources said these individuals are responsible only for 60 voters. “Mostly he or she is familiar with all these voters. A panna pramukh is aware of who is a core supporter and who will vote for an opponent. Continuously following up with voters and connecting with new voters are his responsibility,” a source said.