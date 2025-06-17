The Boisar bullet train station, currently under construction in Boisar, has reached a major milestone with the completion of its first rail level slab casting, the NHSRCL said on Tuesday

The bullet train project is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL). Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B. Aklekar

The first rail level slab casting was completed at the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station at Boisar in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The project is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

The Boisar Bullet Train Station, currently under construction in Maharashtra, has reached a major milestone with the completion of its first rail level slab casting, the NHSRCL said on Tuesday.

It said that the newly cast slab measures approximately 40 metres in width and 37 metres in length, using over 1,070 cubic metres of concrete. It is the first of nine such slabs that will form the base for the track-laying work at the station.

The station will be built on two levels – a concourse level and a rail level – and will be 425 metres long. Once completed, the total built-up area of the station will be around 17,000 square metres. The concourse level alone will cover 6,000 square metres, officials said.

The construction of the station will require about 8,000 metric tonnes of steel and 42,000 cubic metres of concrete. The facade design of the station has taken inspiration from the fishing nets traditionally used by Konkani fishermen in the region, giving the structure a unique local touch, they said.

Once operational, the Boisar station will significantly improve connectivity to key locations, including the upcoming Vadhvan Port (23 km away), the Boisar and Tarapur industrial areas, and the Tarapur Atomic Power Station. It will also provide easier access to nearby tourist destinations like Chichani Beach, Nandgaon Beach, Shirgaon Beach, Kelwa Beach, Dahanu and Bordi beaches, and waterfalls such as Hiradpada and Kalamandevi.

The station will feature a modern two-floor building with a range of passenger facilities. These include lounges, paid and unpaid waiting rooms, smoking areas, first-aid rooms, toilet and drinking water facilities. Lifts and escalators will make it easier for passengers to move between levels, and both paid and unpaid areas at the concourse level will house shops for the convenience of travellers.