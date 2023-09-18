Mumbai-Ahmedabad train traffic hit as Narmada river crosses danger mark in Gujarat; passengers stranded

The train traffic between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in the Vadodara division on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route stopped

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad train traffic was hit after Narmada river crossed danger mark in Gujarat. Train traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route has been halted for nearly 11 hours since Sunday night as the Narmada river is flowing above the danger mark between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in Gujarat, Western Railway said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The train traffic between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in the Vadodara division on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route stopped after Narmada river waters surged above the danger mark at brigade no. 502 at around 11:50 pm on Sunday, Western Railway's Chief PRO Sumit Thakur told PTI.

He said the river water level is still above the danger mark though it has started receding.

"All the passenger and goods trains on both ends of the river have been held up due to the flood. Arrangements are being made to provide refreshments, tea, and water to the passengers stranded on trains," Sumit Thakur told PTI.

According to our estimates, the water level may fall below the danger mark after a couple of hours, Sumit Thakur told PTI.

"Helpline numbers have been set up to assist passengers to get train-related information," Sumit Thakur told PTI.

At least one-and-a-half dozen trains, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express, have been cancelled due to the flood, a Western Railway release said.

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Gujarat on Sunday, flooding low-lying areas and cutting off several villages as Narmada and other rivers were in full spate, officials said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Sunday evacuated around 206 villagers following the release of excess water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district.

According to district authorities, 18 infants, 15 childrens, 61 women and 112 men from three villages including Gabhana, Akteswar and Sanjroli were evacuated and shifted to safer places, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, in Bharuch district, around 2000 people have been shifted to relief camps as water from the Narmada River inundated low-lying areas of the district on Sunday afternoon, reported ANI.

According to district administration officials, the water level of the Narmada River near the Golden Bridge in Gujarat's Bharuch district reached 37 feet - about 9 ft above the danger mark, at Golden Bridge as of 7:30 pm on Sunday, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)