Mumbai airport sees 16 per cent surge in passenger traffic this fiscal year

Mumbai Airport. File Pic

In the fiscal year 2023–24, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) experienced a notable surge in passenger traffic, welcoming over 52.8 million travellers, marking a 16 per cent increase compared to the preceding fiscal year.

Alongside this growth, CSMIA also saw a rise in air traffic movements (ATMs), accommodating 3,24,972 movements, reflecting a 12 percent year-on-year increase. November 11 recorded the highest air traffic, surpassing 1000 movements.

An official said, "The airport recorded 26 million passengers on arrivals and 26.7 million on departures in FY24."

According to data CSMIA recorded growth in other key metrics. It processed 40.7 million bags (passenger luggage) during FY 2023–24, a 31 per cent surge compared to the previous fiscal year.

A senior official from CSMIA said, “November 11 marked the highest air traffic movements, reaching 1,032 movements, the highest single-day traffic ever recorded. Additionally, in December, the airport witnessed its highest monthly traffic ever, catering to 4.89 million passengers, a 13 per cent increase compared to December 2022."

Expanding international and domestic reach

"The airport expanded its international reach through the addition of new destinations such as Almaty, Lagos, Jakarta, Entebbe, and Melbourne. Furthermore, the airport increased frequencies to several cities, including Paris, Nairobi, Frankfurt, London, Doha, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, among others.” said another official from CSMIA

“One of the standout performances was London, which experienced a significant 55 per cent increase in passenger traffic, equivalent to almost 4,00,000 additional passengers. Istanbul and Hong Kong also recorded substantial growth, with 1,80,000 and 1,77,000 additional passengers, respectively, compared to the previous fiscal year,” the official added.

Projects Introduced at CSMIA:

Runway recarpeting: Completed runway recarpeting project for runway 14/32, improving overall operational efficiency.

Expansion of PESC facility: Expanded Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) facility at Terminal 2, adding eight new security lanes and a new domestic-to-domestic (D2D) transfer facility.

Introduction of Taxiway Zulu: Introduced ‘Taxiway Zulu,’ offering a flexible-use apron to reduce aircraft taxi time and carbon emissions, a first in the Asian region.

Hybrid solar project: Commissioned a rooftop hybrid solar and vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT) project at Terminal 2, increasing total solar installed capacity to 4.782 MW

