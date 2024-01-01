Mumbai: AIU nabs Assam resident smuggling gold worth Rs 1.64 cr

Authorities found the man’s behaviour ‘suspicious’ and on scanning his luggage, found gold dust

Kamal Uddin

The Air Intelligence Unit has apprehended a 28-year-old man for allegedly smuggling 2,935 grams of gold dust worth R1.64 crore. The incident came to light when the accused, Kamal Uddin, arrived from Sri Lanka on the night of December 30. Upon scanning his belongings, he was found in possession of gold dust.

“Action was taken as he was behaving in a suspicious manner,” stated the police. Asked about his involvement in any suspicious activity, Kamal, an Indian national, denied it. However, a subsequent search of his belongings revealed 2,935 grams of 24-kt gold dust in six pouches within the sling bag of the alleged accused.

The police arrested Kamal on December 31. According to law enforcement, the accused claimed that an unknown person had instructed him to deliver the gold to an unspecified recipient. The police recorded his statement and subsequently took him into custody.

Kamal, a resident of Assam, was booked under the relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962. The police sought two weeks of judicial custody to interrogate the accused and unravel the gold smuggling racket. The court granted the 14 days of judicial custody requested.