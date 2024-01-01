Breaking News
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan 12: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 95 detained after cops raid rave party in Thane; drugs seized
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt
Maharashtra reports 131 fresh Covid-19 cases
Mumbai: Thousands of cops on streets of city for secured New Year celebrations
No tussle in MVA over sharing of seats for Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai AIU nabs Assam resident smuggling gold worth Rs 164 cr

Mumbai: AIU nabs Assam resident smuggling gold worth Rs 1.64 cr

Updated on: 01 January,2024 12:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Authorities found the man’s behaviour ‘suspicious’ and on scanning his luggage, found gold dust

Mumbai: AIU nabs Assam resident smuggling gold worth Rs 1.64 cr

Kamal Uddin

Listen to this article
Mumbai: AIU nabs Assam resident smuggling gold worth Rs 1.64 cr
x
00:00

The Air Intelligence Unit has apprehended a 28-year-old man for allegedly smuggling 2,935 grams of gold dust worth R1.64 crore. The incident came to light when the accused, Kamal Uddin, arrived from Sri Lanka on the night of December 30. Upon scanning his belongings, he was found in possession of gold dust.


“Action was taken as he was behaving in a suspicious manner,” stated the police. Asked about his involvement in any suspicious activity, Kamal, an Indian national, denied it. However, a subsequent search of his belongings revealed 2,935 grams of 24-kt gold dust in six pouches within the sling bag of the alleged accused.


The police arrested Kamal on December 31. According to law enforcement, the accused claimed that an unknown person had instructed him to deliver the gold to an unspecified recipient. The police recorded his statement and subsequently took him into custody.


Kamal, a resident of Assam, was booked under the relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962. The police sought two weeks of judicial custody to interrogate the accused and unravel the gold smuggling racket. The court granted the 14 days of judicial custody requested.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sri lanka mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK