Mumbai: Aligarh resident ends life in Dharavi hotel room

Representative Image

A 34-year-old man from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide at a hotel in Dharavi on Wednesday, the police said.

Suraj Singh Baghel, the deceased, was found to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his hotel room.

The reason behind his step is yet to be ascertained, an officer said, adding that police were examining his mobile phone to get more information on him.

