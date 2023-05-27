Breaking News
Mumbai: Aligarh resident ends life in Dharavi hotel room

Updated on: 27 May,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Suraj Singh Baghel, the deceased, was found to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan in Dharavi hotel room

A 34-year-old man from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide at a hotel in Dharavi on Wednesday, the police said.


Suraj Singh Baghel, the deceased, was found to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his hotel room.


The reason behind his step is yet to be ascertained, an officer said, adding that police were examining his mobile phone to get more information on him.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

