Mumbai: Seized drugs worth Rs 1,500 crore destroyed by Customs department

An official told PTI that the Mumbai Customs Zone-III burnt down the narcotic substances at the Mumbai Waste Management Limited at Taloja in Navi Mumbai

Drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore were destroyed by the Customs department at an incineration facility in Mumbai on Friday, May 26, stated officials, according to a PTI report.

The destroyed drugs included 9 kg of high-purity cocaine and 198 kg of methamphetamine (meth) which were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, from a fruit consignment in October 2022, the official said.

This was one of the biggest seizures of cocaine and methamphetamine and would have fetched Rs 1,476 crore in the illicit drug market, he said. Party drug MDMA, mandrax and ganja seized in various parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas were also destroyed, he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it's Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) was successful in nabbing two people with drugs worth over Rs 11 lakh after suspecting their movement upon spotting the cops.

According to the police, the Mumbai Police and it's Anti-Narcotics Cell has been keeping a tight vigil in the city for drug abuse and drug peddling and as part of action against drug peddling in Mumbai, the different units of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch have been conducting routine checks and regular patrolling in their respective units in the city. The regular vigilance in the city has been leading to drug seizures in the city.

The police said, On May 23 night around 9:20 pm, the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell unit was on its routine patrolling when the police officials spotted two suspicious men standing outside a building in Sion. Upon seeing the cops, the duo allegedly began walking that led to officials suspicions growing and they decided to stop them for checking. The officials in presence of two witnesses checked the duo and found that they were allegedly in possession of Mephedrone (MD) drugs.

