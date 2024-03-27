Mumbai: Alumni unite against gymkhana lease cancellation

Ex-students, staff of Wilson College gather to challenge cancellation of the gymkhana lease, expressing distrust in college management

The state cabinet approved the allocation of a 1.02 lakh square feet plot of land for a gymkhana for the Jain community. File Pic

Alumni, staff members convened at the college to strategise legal action to reclaim ground They collectively passed a resolution expressing their lack of confidence This gymkhana, originally designated as Wilson College Gymkhana since 1913

Despite legal actions taken by the college management and the United Church of Northern India Trust Association (UCNITA), which oversees the college premises, against the cancellation of the gymkhana lease, alumni and staff members convened at the college on Sunday to strategise legal action to reclaim the ground. They collectively passed a resolution expressing their lack of confidence in the college management and community trusts.

“This gymkhana, originally designated as Wilson College Gymkhana since 1913, was meant to host sports events for students, in addition to events for the local community. However, unfortunately, the lease was not renewed in 2013, and students lost access to it from 2014 onwards, after which it was opened up for commercial events. In 2022, a notice regarding the same was issued by the city collector to the college management. The gymkhana holds sentimental value for teachers and alumni of Wilson College,” said an alumnus.

A former staff member of the college said, “It’s unfair for the government to make such a decision without consulting the college management or UCNITA. The plot was originally leased to Wilson College management for 30 years in 1940, and though it was renewed once, it was not renewed again after the lease expired. Unfortunately, it has now been handed over to a Jain community organisation. The management of the college is to blame for such negligence.”

Anna Pratima Nikhalje, the principal of the college, did not respond despite repeated attempts. Dr Vishwas J Sirwaiya, former principal of the college and a member of the college trust, said, “I have filed a writ petition on behalf of UCNITA on March 22. The matter is under litigation now, and we cannot comment on it.”

The state cabinet, on March 16, approved the allocation of a 1.02 lakh square feet plot of land for a gymkhana for the Jain community, leasing it to the Jain International Organisation (JITO) for 30 years. However, the gymkhana had been primarily rented out for functions, with minimal sports events being conducted on the ground. JITO had previously organised its ‘Mumbai Premier League’ in March 2016 at these grounds. Community groups attributed the loss of the gymkhana to the John Wilson Education Society (JWES), the trust overseeing the college. “The trust had recently renovated the gymkhana building, but it was scarcely utilised by the community or students,” remarked Cyril Dara, secretary of the Christian Reform United People Association (CRUPA).

Dara explained the events, saying, “Initially, the UCNITA leased the Gymkhana land, which was originally under the Church of Scotland. The last lease was signed by the state government and UCNITA in 1998. Disputes arose, and in 2017, a new policy was implemented. The government received regular rent for using the land. In 2022, complaints about mismanagement led to an inquiry.”

“After hearing UCNITA, the District Collector ordered the takeover of the Gymkhana land in 2023. UCNITA appealed, but the Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal Court dismissed it in 2024. UCNITA then filed a Writ Petition before the Bombay High Court, challenging the dismissal,” he added. Dara expressed concern, saying, “The actions of the college management, JWES, UCNITA, and others have harmed students. Unfortunately, the current students bear the brunt of this mismanagement.”

2013

Year students lost access to the gymkhana