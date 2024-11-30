Breaking News
Mumbai and Thane to face 10 per cent water cut till December 5

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale

Top

On Saturday, a technical fault occurred in the pneumatic gate system at Pise, which supplies water to the areas under the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Mumbai and Thane to face 10 per cent water cut till December 5

Representational pic

The water supply in Mumbai, Thane, and Bhiwandi has been affected owing to a malfunction in the pneumatic gate system in Pise. Therefore, these three cities will experience 10 water cut December 5. 


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged residents to use water judiciously amid the cut. 


On Saturday, a technical fault occurred in the pneumatic gate system at Pise, which supplies water to the areas under the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. While the repair work will start immediately, it is likely to go on till December 2.


Thus, the water supply to Mumbai city and suburbs as well as to Thane and Bhiwandi civic corproations will be affected, resulting in a 10 per cent cut from till December 5.

"Citizens are requested to use water sparingly during this period and cooperate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," the civic body said in a press release.

