The distress call was received at 11.52 am from Shekhar Thorat, the owner of the flat where the cat was stranded. Following the call, a team of the Disaster Management Cell promptly dispatched a pickup vehicle to the site and efficiently carried out the rescue operation

The cat was rescued without any injury.

Listen to this article Thane Municipal Corporation rescues cat stuck on 15th-floor balcony in Manpada x 00:00

The Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation rescued a cat that was stuck on the 15th-floor balcony of a residential building on Saturday. The incident occurred at Ashwood Society, a 28-story building in Manpada.

ADVERTISEMENT

The distress call was received at 11.52 am from Shekhar Thorat, the owner of the flat where the cat was stranded. Following the call, a team of the Disaster Management Cell promptly dispatched a pickup vehicle to the site and efficiently carried out the rescue operation.

The cat was safely rescued without any injuries. The Disaster Management Cell personnel earned appreciation from the residents for ensuring the safety of the animal while maintaining public safety.