Mumbai: Andheri water pipeline's repair completed after over 50 hrs of work, says BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has repaired the 1800mm water main pipe at Veravli Service reservoir in Andheri, Mumbai. The pipeline had reported a leak near SEEPZ, affecting the water supply to some western suburbs.

Screengrab of video shared by BMC/ X

After over 50 hours of relentless work, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completely repaired the 1800mm water main pipe at Veravli Service reservoir in Mumbai's Andheri area. The pipeline had reported a leak near SEEPZ because of which some western suburbs had been struggling with water supply.

The civic agency, in its social media post, wrote, "Overcoming ground and technical challenges during a 50-hour marathon, the repair of the 1,800 mm water main of Veravali Service Reservoir, in Andheri, is finally complete! Now, water is set to flow back into the water main, and then service reservoirs will be replenished."

"We are working ahead for phased water supply restoration in all affected areas. Mumbai, your patience and cooperation during this period are deeply appreciated," the BMC further wrote.

Earlier in the day, the BMC had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the repair work of the 1800 mm pipeline was approaching its final phase. They had said that after the completion of repair work, the water supply would be restored to normal by evening.

They informed the citizens that the remaining stages of the repair involved the final placing of nuts and bolts, the gradual release of water into the main pipeline and subsequent replenishment of the service reservoir.

"The work of repairing the 1,800 mm water main of Veravli Service Reservoir, in Andheri, is now in the final stages! The repairs are expected to be completed in the next 2-3 hours. After that, all the actions like releasing water in the water main and filling the service reservoir will be done and the water supply can be restored by today evening," BMC had written.

It further added, "The municipal administration has been working uninterruptedly for repairs for more than 50 hours. We hope that these efforts will yield success soon."

