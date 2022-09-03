Mumbai: Animal lovers say stray and pet dogs, terrorised by loud noises amid festivities

Desperate animal lovers say stray and pet dogs, terrorised by loud noises amid festivities, run away; efforts are being made to find them

Chirag Bhati with his pet dog Kuku, who ran away from their Kalamboli home after loud celebrations, on August 30

The blaring loudspeakers and the noise from dhol-tashe and fireworks during the full-on Ganeshotsav celebration, after a gap of two years, are taking a toll on stray and pet dogs as well as birds, said animal lovers. Loud noises accompanied by groups of people clapping and dancing on the roads are leaving stray dogs disoriented, confused and frightened, they added.

In several incidents reported in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, dozens of pet animals and stray dogs have gone missing because of loud noise. Several dog feeders have taken to social media to report missing stray dogs. In a desperate bid to find them, some animal lovers have announced cash rewards, fearing street dogfights with strays entering another’s territory. They have also appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival while considering the safety of animals.

Kuku nowhere to be found

One-year-old Kuku got scared of the loud noises of dhol-tashe and loudspeakers when people were bringing Ganpati home and ran away on August 30, said his owner Chirag Bhati from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai.



Tamu, 15, has been missing since August 27 (right) whitu, 8, went missing on August 30

“Kuku, my friends and I had gone to the market to purchase a belt for her. When we were near a shop, a Ganpati welcome procession was passing by. They had dhol-tashe and loudspeakers. Kuku got scared and started running here and there.

Before we could understand, he was lost. I searched around, but couldn’t find him. There should be some limitations of the loudspeakers and noises, so they don’t affect animals,” Bhati told mid-day.

Worried for an aged stray

Tamu, 15, has been missing from Ashish building no. 24 at Lokhandwala in Andheri East since August 27, during a Ganpati Mandal’s procession to its pandal.

Sandip Shah, a resident, said, “I have been feeding the dog for the past 15 years and now he is nowhere to be found. We have now announced a reward of R10,000 to find our Tamu. We are also worried because Tamu is old.”

Missing eight-year-old

Whitu, 8, went missing from Vatsalya society at Sector-11 in Kopar Khairane on August 30. A stray, Whitu was cared for by the society members and animal feeders.

Renuka Golani, a feeder, told mid-day that they used to keep Whitu at home during Diwali because of noises from firecrackers. “Though Whitu was inside the compound on August 30, a loud Ganpati procession took him and us by surprise. Scared, he ran away.”

They have checked the CCTV cameras and searched the nearby areas, and are now hoping he returns. “We are requesting the people not to make loud noises during the festivals, because animals suffer,” Golani said.

NGO Speak

“Any festival can be celebrated peacefully, without disturbing the environment and harming the street animals. There have been incidents of dogs and cats dying of heart attacks because of loud noises. And many go missing to be never found. There have been cases involving deaths of birds from heart attacks. A peaceful celebration would be our biggest tribute to the God of every religion and their creations,” said Neeta V Shetty of Hope for Indies Trust for animal welfare.

Though the authorities concerned always claim that there is no sound pollution, the festive revellers are often seen breaking rules, especially during pre-dawn hours, in the absence of a legal crackdown.

