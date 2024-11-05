Breaking News
Exclusive | Baba Siddique murder case: Eyewitness gets extortion call
Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline
Mumbai: How hard it is to get a seat in general coach during festival season
Exclusive | Even in his last moments, my father saved me, says Zeeshan Siddique
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony

Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony

Updated on: 06 November,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Man cutting grass accidentally steps on Russell’s Viper

Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony

R Muthu Ramalingam

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
x
00:00

In the span of a month, another snakebite incident has taken place in Goregaon’s Aarey Milk Colony. On Monday, a victim was rushed to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre after being bitten by a venomous Russell’s viper. People aware of the incident said R Muthu Ramalingam was cutting grass inside a plot when a venomous snake bit him. The incident took place at around 9.30 am. 


“Ramalingam was cutting grass when he suddenly realised that something had bit a toe on his right foot. He must have stepped on the snake while cutting the grass. As there is no government health facility in our area with a stock of anti-venom, we rushed him to the BMC-run trauma centre where he was admitted and the treatment was started,” said a family member of Ramalingam.  Upon reaching the hospital, Ramalingam was admitted to ICU and given anti-venom after the doctors found out that he was bitten by a Russell’s viper after the picture of the snake was shown to the doctors by a relative. 


The Russell’s viper is one of the most dangerous and highly venomous snakes in all of Asia.


mid-day has consistently highlighted the lack of medical facilities in the area, which has a population close to one lakh. It is a very critical issue that leaves tribal and other residents without adequate support during medical emergencies.

On October 18, mid-day had also reported how 100,000 residents in Aarey have just one government doctor. 

Snake bites at Aarey

Gulab Vanjari, a resident of Bhurikhan Pada in Aarey, entered the field behind her house on October 10 when she suddenly felt a sharp prick on her leg. She was bitten by a snake and was rushed to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre, where she was given treatment and her life was saved. 

In September last year, a 16-year-old boy survived a snakebite.

In July 2017, Yashodha Kadu, 20, a resident of Jiva Chapada, died after she was bitten by a spectacled cobra while she was asleep. 

In October 2017, a six-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake at Aarey’s tribal hamlet, Vanichapada, at Unit 5.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aarey colony mumbai mumbai news news goregaon

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK