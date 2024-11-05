Man cutting grass accidentally steps on Russell’s Viper

R Muthu Ramalingam

In the span of a month, another snakebite incident has taken place in Goregaon’s Aarey Milk Colony. On Monday, a victim was rushed to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre after being bitten by a venomous Russell’s viper. People aware of the incident said R Muthu Ramalingam was cutting grass inside a plot when a venomous snake bit him. The incident took place at around 9.30 am.

“Ramalingam was cutting grass when he suddenly realised that something had bit a toe on his right foot. He must have stepped on the snake while cutting the grass. As there is no government health facility in our area with a stock of anti-venom, we rushed him to the BMC-run trauma centre where he was admitted and the treatment was started,” said a family member of Ramalingam. Upon reaching the hospital, Ramalingam was admitted to ICU and given anti-venom after the doctors found out that he was bitten by a Russell’s viper after the picture of the snake was shown to the doctors by a relative.

The Russell’s viper is one of the most dangerous and highly venomous snakes in all of Asia.

mid-day has consistently highlighted the lack of medical facilities in the area, which has a population close to one lakh. It is a very critical issue that leaves tribal and other residents without adequate support during medical emergencies.

On October 18, mid-day had also reported how 100,000 residents in Aarey have just one government doctor.

Snake bites at Aarey

Gulab Vanjari, a resident of Bhurikhan Pada in Aarey, entered the field behind her house on October 10 when she suddenly felt a sharp prick on her leg. She was bitten by a snake and was rushed to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre, where she was given treatment and her life was saved.

In September last year, a 16-year-old boy survived a snakebite.

In July 2017, Yashodha Kadu, 20, a resident of Jiva Chapada, died after she was bitten by a spectacled cobra while she was asleep.

In October 2017, a six-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake at Aarey’s tribal hamlet, Vanichapada, at Unit 5.