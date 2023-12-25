Prisoners gain access to digital communication and court attendance

Newly installed smart card telephone unit at Arthur Road jail

Mumbai: Arthur Road jail installs video conferencing units for prisoners' connectivity

Prisoners at Arthur Road jail now have access to video conferencing units This initiative aims to bolster the central government’s digital India program Prisoners can now make phone calls to their relatives using Smart Card Telephone Scheme

The prisoners at the high-security Arthur Road jail now have access to video conferencing units recently installed, allowing them to connect with relatives, lawyers, and attend court proceedings. This initiative aims to bolster the central government’s digital India program, striving to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Additionally, prisoners can now make phone calls to their relatives using the Smart Card Telephone Scheme. Harshad Aherao, the prison superintendent, told mid-day, “In addition to the visiting facility at the prison, inmates can now make weekly 10-minute phone calls to their relatives.”

Radhika Rastogi, principal secretary (appeals and security) inaugurating the new units

He added, “The prisoners will be charged Re 1 per minute for these calls. We are collaborating with an NGO to cover the costs for those who cannot afford this facility.” Aherrao also highlighted, “Through the video conferencing units, prisoners can now connect with relatives and lawyers, as well as attend court proceedings.”

The Smart Card Telephone Scheme and video conferencing units were inaugurated at the high-security prison in the presence of Radhika Rastogi, principal secretary (appeals and security), Amitabh Gupta, additional director general of police of prison and correctional services, and Yogesh Desai, DIG (Prisons), south division.

Sources revealed to mid-day that nearly 400 prisoners have already utilised these facilities.