Mumbai: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to meet Uddhav Thackeray today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will meet Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kejriwal, Mann and other AAP leaders will meet Thackeray on Wednesday at the latter's residence around noon.

On Thursday, they will meet Pawar at 3 pm at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre located opposite the state administrative headquarters.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Banerjee assured Kejriwal that her party would support him in his fight against the central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats in the Delhi.

The Delhi CM told reporters on Tuesday that a forthcoming vote in the Rajya Sabha on a bill to convert the central ordinance into law will be a "semi-final before the 2024 elections."

Kejriwal alleged the saffron party "buys MLAs, uses CBI, ED to try to break" opposition governments, besides using Governors to disturb non-BJP governments such as in "Bengal, Punjab, Telangana and Andhra".

The AAP leader and Delhi chief minister said, "BJP has made a mockery of democracy" where it cannot form a government, it buys MLAs, uses CBI, ED to try to break the government "Governors to disturb non-BJP governments such as Bengal and Punjab".

He went on to predict,"This (contest in the Parliament) will be a semi-final before the 2024 elections."

The bone of contention between the AAP government and the BJP has been the Central government ordinance setting up a National Capital Civil Service Authority which overturned a Supreme Court order last week giving control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

The new ordinance takes away these powers from the Delhi state government and gives them to a committee which would be effectively controlled by the Centre.

A central law has to be brought to replace the ordinance and opposition parties are hoping to stall that in the upper house or Rajya Sabha when it comes up for debate.

(With inputs from PTI)