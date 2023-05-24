Mamata Banerjee assures support to Arvind Kejriwal in fight against Central ordinance

Kejriwal who came to Kolkata along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as part of a nationwide tour to garner support for his fight also launched an attack against the BJP

WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in Kolkata on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday assured her counterpart from Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, that her party would support him in his fight against the Central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats in that city state.

After a nearly hour-long meeting here, Banerjee told newspersons that a forthcoming vote in Rajya Sabha on a bill to convert the central ordinance on control of services in Delhi into law, will be a “semi-final before the 2024 elections.” Kejriwal who came to Kolkata along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as part of a nationwide tour to garner support for his fight also launched an attack against the BJP.

He alleged the saffron party “buys MLAs, uses CBI, ED to try to break” opposition governments, besides using Governors to disturb non-BJP governments such as “Bengal and Punjab”. Banerjee told newspersons, “We support AAP in the fight against the Central ordinance ...Request all parties not to vote for BJP’s law (on controlling appointments in Delhi)”.

She also said, “I request all parties not to vote for BJP’s law (on controlling appointments in Delhi) ... this (contest in the Parliament) will be a semi-final before the 2024 elections.” The feisty TMC leader also quipped, “The double engine (BJP rule in both state and centre) has become a troubled engine.”

Cops ‘misbehaved’ with Sisodia: AAP

The AAP alleged on Tuesday that a policeman misbehaved with former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court. The Delhi Police has dismissed the charge as propaganda. Sisodia was produced before the court in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam on Tuesday. The court extended his judicial custody till June 1.

Fresh summons against Kejriwal

A court in Gujarat on Tuesday issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh to appear before it on June 7 in a criminal defamation case lodged by the Gujarat University over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree.

