Breaking News
Mumbai: DRI nips smuggling in the bud, seizes 1cr foreign cigarettes sticks
Mumbai: Want monthly reports on Gokhale bridge work, demand Andheri residents
ICSE, ISC exam: Mumbai, Thane students shine
Mid-day Investigation: Mumbai's thieves on three wheels
Mumbai: Irregular Juhu speed breaker at crash spot removed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Will support Cong where it is strong says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Will support Cong where it is strong, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Updated on: 15 May,2023 06:23 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

This is the first time that Banerjee cleared the air on TMC's stand on a possible strategy for opposition unity in the electoral battle ahead

Will support Cong where it is strong, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

Listen to this article
Will support Cong where it is strong, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
x
00:00

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party will support the Congress where it is strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.


This is the first time that Banerjee cleared the air on TMC's stand on a possible strategy for opposition unity in the electoral battle ahead.



"Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But they have to support other political parties also," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.


However, to get support, Congress also has to back other parties, she said.

Also Read: 40 pc corruption in Karnataka, 100 pc in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut after MVA meet

The TMC supremo also made it clear that she expected the seat-sharing formula to give priority to regional players in areas where they were strong.

"Strong regional parties must be given priority," she said.

Banerjee had earlier saluted the people of Karnataka after the BJP lost power there while avoiding mention of the grand old party with which TMC has had run-ins in the past.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
west bengal news mamata banerjee India news congress trinamool congress india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK