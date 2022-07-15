Mumbai: Attacks on Shiv Sena workers won't be tolerated, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray was speaking after meeting Sena worker Baban Gaonkar who was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday night

Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

On Friday, the Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray stated that the attacks on Sena party workers would not be tolerated.

Thackeray was speaking after meeting Sena worker Baban Gaonkar who was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday night.

Also Read: Sena didn't expect Murmu to visit Matoshree in return for support: Sanjay Raut

Byculla is the Assembly constituency of Yamini Jadhav, one of the rebel Sena MLAs who has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction.

"Attempts to play with the lives of Shiv Sena workers will not be tolerated. If police can not bring the culprits to book, Sena workers will do it. Police shouldn't get into politics," Thackeray said.

(with inputs from PTI)