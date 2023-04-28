Mumbai: ‘Attempt to commit culpable homicide’ charge for riding bike on Bandra Worli Sea Link!

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 April,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Bandra police slap charges under 3 IPC sections and six Motor Vehicle Act sections against biker caught on BWSL

Kiran Patel, the biker caught on the sea link

Listen to this article
A 24-year-old resident of Ahmedabad, who was arrested by the Bandra police for allegedly riding his bike on the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) on Wednesday, did not know that bikes were not allowed on the bridge, said his family. Cops, however, have slapped an attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against 
him and jailed him. 


A police officer from Bandra police station said, “We have arrested the accused under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and 184, 179, 190(2),3/181, 4(2)/177(A) of the Motor Vehicle Act.”



Patel’s family of the accused, Kiran Sunil Patel, maintain that he was wrongly booked.


Bikes are not allowed on the Bandra Worli sea link. File picBikes are not allowed on the Bandra Worli sea link. File pic

Kiran’s kin told mid-day that he had set out for Dadar from Bandra to buy medicines for his ailing father-in-law, who is critical. His family also claimed that Google Maps had shown him that the BWSL was a shortcut. The family also claimed that he did not intend to ride on the wrong side but had made a U-turn in order to return to the toll plaza on realising his mistake. 

The accused’s 17-year-old brother-in-law, a resident of Kandivli, was riding pillion, while Kiran’s elder brother, Kunal, was on another bike behind him. The latter, however, did not enter the BWSL. 

Speaking with mid-day, Kunal said, “Kiran came to Mumbai three days ago because his father-in-law’s condition is serious. He was on his way to pick up medicine. Kiran is unlettered and does not understand signboards. When entering the BWSL, he did not notice the policemen posted there.”

Kunal said he shouted at Kiran to turn back on seeing him venture on to the bridge. “He eventually took a U-turn safely and while returning, he nabbed. The officer also took a video of him riding back and booked him.”

He added, “He has been arrested and is in jail. He has never ridden rashly before and doesn’t have a criminal record. He is living with his family and was blessed with a baby recently,” Kunal said.  

A police officer said, “There were barricades at the entry point of the BWSL and the police officers caught him before he escaped.”

After Krishnakant Upadhyay, DCP (Zone 1), who holds additional charge of Zone 9, was apprised of the accused’s family’s claims, he said, “I will look into this 
matter and find out what exactly happened.” 

17
Age of Kiran’s brother-in-law

