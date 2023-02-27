Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help

Officials suspect damage could be due to chemicals present in milk and have halted milk abhishek for the time being

Devotees pour milk on the Shivling at Babulnath temple during shravan last year. Pic/Ashish Raje

The management of Babulnath Mandir in Girgaon, one of the city’s oldest temples, has approached IIT Bombay (IIT-B) to study its Shivling after cracks were discovered in it. “We have stopped using milk (doodh abhishek) because it is causing cracks and damage to the Shivling,” Mukesh Kanojia, office in-charge of Shree Babulnath Mandir Charities, told mid-day.