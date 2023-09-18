To also celebrate 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The Ganesh mahal in the works. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: Bandra West Ganesh mandal smashes ton! x 00:00

This Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav mandal in Bandra has carried forward the legacy of organising the festival since pre-independence times. Even though the area is considered a sensitive zone with respect to religious differences, the Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal Bandra West has carried out celebrations peacefully for 100 years.

Over the years, the mandal would pick a theme and the decorations would reflect some historic incident or what was trending at the time. However, this year—as part of the centenary celebrations—a ‘royal mahal’ will be erected as a tribute to Bappa for making it possible to run the maldal for 100 years without any difficulties. Additionally, various events like Ganpati decoration and Bhajan competitions will be organised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudesh Dubey, president, Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal Bandra West

This year also marks the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and so the mandal has decided to also display coins and other currencies used during his time. However, these will not be restricted to the Maratha king’s era, but will also include currency used during the British rule in India and the early post-Independence period.

Sudesh Dubey, president of the Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal Bandra West, said, “Lokmanya Tilak started the Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra during the pre-independence era. Taking inspiration from him, like other Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, the youth of Bandra West established this mandal.”

According to Dubey, the mandal has always tried to give something back to society by organising various social activities like blood donation camps, medical check-up camps and social awareness activities, among many such initiatives, throughout the year. “Several political leaders will be visiting the mandal to mark 100 years of its existence,” he added.