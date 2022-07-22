Mumbai: Bank staffer held for sending obscene videos to students

Accused claimed he learnt to hack WhatsApp contacts from YouTube, said he sent messages for fun

Ravi Dandu, the arrested accused

A 32-year-old bank executive was arrested by Andheri police for sending vulgar and offensive messages to women college students. The accused allegedly learned how to hack WhatsApp contact details from YouTube. He was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody.

The case first came to light in February when a college student approached Andheri police with a complaint after receiving multiple obscene messages and videos. A police team led by Assistant Inspector Digambar Pagar began the investigation and with the help of call data records and IP address finally traced and nabbed him from Dharavi on Tuesday. Cops have seized more than 12 SIM cards and 7 mobile phones from the accused.

The accused, Ravi Dandu, who works for a private bank in Airoli, during interrogation said that he had found a SIM card on the road during lockdown and had managed to use the number on WhatsApp. He also learnt how to hack WhatsApp accounts from a video on YouTube. He then posed as a professor and managed to get a college student to share the OTP with him, which gave him access to her WhatsApp profile and all the contacts. Dandu then started sharing obscene messages and videos with several such women, allegedly for fun.