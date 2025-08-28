The institute is the first government dental college hospital in Maharashtra to receive NABH certification. The Mumbai civic body, in a press release, said that the recognition is a testament to Nair Hospital Dental College’s commitment to maintaining stringent standards while delivering medical care

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Nair Hospital Dental College has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). The institute is the first government dental college hospital in Maharashtra to receive NABH certification.

The Mumbai civic body, in a press release, said that the recognition is a testament to the hospital's commitment to maintaining stringent standards while delivering medical care.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator, Bhushan Gagrani, emphasised that NABH accreditation increases the administration’s responsibility to provide efficient and high-quality patient services. He directed the Nair Hospital staff to continue their efforts in delivering quality care while adhering to service timelines.

The accreditation also acknowledges the dedicated work of the hospital administration, officials, doctors, and paramedical staff. Dr Neelam Andrade, dean of the dental college, along with the entire hospital team, was congratulated for achieving this milestone.

During the accreditation process, NABH evaluated several aspects of patient care, including turnaround time, infection control, sterilization of equipment, and use of biological indicators. The assessment ensured that services provided to patients meet both quality and safety standards.

Facilities for differently-abled patients, including accessible toilets, ramps, and wheelchairs, were also reviewed. Patient signage, queue management through a token system, consent procedures, and procedures for administering tests were evaluated as part of the NABH accreditation. Ahead of the accreditation process, the activities were monitored by Additional Municipal Commissioner (West Suburbs) Dr Vipin Sharma and Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ugade.

Emergency preparedness protocols were also assessed. The inspection covered storage and management of medicines, flammable materials, and other essential provisions. Preparations for NABH accreditation had been underway for the past one-and-a-half years, and adherence to all standards led to the hospital earning this recognition.

To support the accreditation process, the Mumbai-based hospital administration engaged a consultant through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The consultant assisted in a year-long preparation, involving nurses, ward staff, workers, officials, doctors, and students.

Dr Andrade added that the accreditation enhances the reputation of Nair Dental Hospital and will help attract skilled doctors and paramedical staff while maintaining the quality of dental medical services.