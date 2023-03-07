Breaking News
Activists of rival Sena factions clash in Thane over control of party office
Holi 2023: Mumbai Metro Services to run as per special timetable, details here
Two civic officials, driver caught taking bribe from builder in Thane district
Coast Guard apprehends Iranian boat with drugs worth Rs 425 cr off Gujarat coast
Nagpur: Man held for posing as apex court staffer to dupe job aspirants
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BEST plans to extend tap in tap out service to all buses by year end

Mumbai: BEST plans to extend tap-in, tap-out service to all buses by year-end

Updated on: 07 March,2023 10:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Top

Speaking about whether it means that the number of in-person conductors will be reduced if tap-in tap-out is rolled out in all buses, Chandra added, “For the transitional phase we will need conductors. We will keep the conductors for the commuters who are not tech-savvy"

Mumbai: BEST plans to extend tap-in, tap-out service to all buses by year-end

A BEST employee showing trial of 'Tap In Tap Out' service. File Pic/BEST


With an aim to provide digital facilities to commuters in the BEST buses, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is planning to roll out tap-in tap-out services in other buses across the city by this year-end.


Last year on April 20, the BEST started tap-in, tap-out service on the Churchgate to Gateway of India route on a trial basis. After the success, they further extended the 100 per cent digital service in more BEST buses.



“Approximately 100 buses have tap-in tap-out facilities in Mumbai. We are also looking to improve this number by year-end. All the new AC e-buses will have tap-in tap-out facilities from day one. And by year-end, I'm planning to put this digital system in all the 7,000 buses which will be on our fleet,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, of BEST.


The first AC double-decker e-bus which was rolled out by BEST too has a tap-in tap-out digital service installed for commuters.

Also Read: Mumbai: BEST studying commuters' travel patterns to design new routes

While the BEST has already rolled out the BEST Chalo app and Chalo card, according to the officials, they are seeing an increase in the number of users.

Presently, BEST has a daily ridership of 35 lakhs. According to the BEST official, the Chalo app is being downloaded by approximately 40 lakh people and over six lakh commuters are using digital ticketing services now.

Speaking about whether it means that the number of in-person conductors will be reduced if tap-in tap-out is rolled out in all buses, Chandra added, “For the transitional phase we will need conductors. We are aware that the transition from manual ticketing to digital ticketing will not happen all of a sudden. So, we have to do manual ticketing for a certain time period. We will keep the conductors for the commuters who are not tech-savvy and who are not used to the digital facility.”

He further added, “We are seeing that slowly the number of passengers who are using the digital app and going for digital ticketing is increasing and we expect that more than 35 per cent to 40 per cent of the commuters should start using the digital service.”

Speaking about whether the BEST looks at the complaints filed by the commuters digitally, Chandra said, “Yes, as a part of our Chalo app, we have a suggestion link. Our control room staff always keep an eye on any kind of suggestions or complaints filed by commuters on daily basis and do the needful action immediately. We also inform the person after the issue is resolved.”

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport maharashtra india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK