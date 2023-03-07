Mumbai: BEST plans to extend tap-in, tap-out service to all buses by year-end

Speaking about whether it means that the number of in-person conductors will be reduced if tap-in tap-out is rolled out in all buses, Chandra added, “For the transitional phase we will need conductors. We will keep the conductors for the commuters who are not tech-savvy"

A BEST employee showing trial of 'Tap In Tap Out' service. File Pic/BEST

With an aim to provide digital facilities to commuters in the BEST buses, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is planning to roll out tap-in tap-out services in other buses across the city by this year-end.

Last year on April 20, the BEST started tap-in, tap-out service on the Churchgate to Gateway of India route on a trial basis. After the success, they further extended the 100 per cent digital service in more BEST buses.

“Approximately 100 buses have tap-in tap-out facilities in Mumbai. We are also looking to improve this number by year-end. All the new AC e-buses will have tap-in tap-out facilities from day one. And by year-end, I'm planning to put this digital system in all the 7,000 buses which will be on our fleet,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, of BEST.

The first AC double-decker e-bus which was rolled out by BEST too has a tap-in tap-out digital service installed for commuters.

While the BEST has already rolled out the BEST Chalo app and Chalo card, according to the officials, they are seeing an increase in the number of users.

Presently, BEST has a daily ridership of 35 lakhs. According to the BEST official, the Chalo app is being downloaded by approximately 40 lakh people and over six lakh commuters are using digital ticketing services now.

Speaking about whether it means that the number of in-person conductors will be reduced if tap-in tap-out is rolled out in all buses, Chandra added, “For the transitional phase we will need conductors. We are aware that the transition from manual ticketing to digital ticketing will not happen all of a sudden. So, we have to do manual ticketing for a certain time period. We will keep the conductors for the commuters who are not tech-savvy and who are not used to the digital facility.”

He further added, “We are seeing that slowly the number of passengers who are using the digital app and going for digital ticketing is increasing and we expect that more than 35 per cent to 40 per cent of the commuters should start using the digital service.”

Speaking about whether the BEST looks at the complaints filed by the commuters digitally, Chandra said, “Yes, as a part of our Chalo app, we have a suggestion link. Our control room staff always keep an eye on any kind of suggestions or complaints filed by commuters on daily basis and do the needful action immediately. We also inform the person after the issue is resolved.”